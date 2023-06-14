Watch CBS News
Local News

Visitation, service for 14-year-old killed in Fuller Park shooting happening Wednesday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Visitation for Pierre Johnson, teen killed in Fuller Park shooting, happening Wednesday
Visitation for Pierre Johnson, teen killed in Fuller Park shooting, happening Wednesday 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – Visitation for a 14-year-old boy, shot and killed in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood will take place today.

Pierre Johnson was visiting relatives when a gunman opened fire on several people on June 1.

More than 80 shots were fired.

Friends say Pierre loved baseball, had a huge heart, and his smile would light up a room.

Visitation will take place this morning at 11 a.m. at St. Sabina Church. That will be followed by a service at noon.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.