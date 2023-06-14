Visitation, service for 14-year-old killed in Fuller Park shooting happening Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Visitation for a 14-year-old boy, shot and killed in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood will take place today.
Pierre Johnson was visiting relatives when a gunman opened fire on several people on June 1.
More than 80 shots were fired.
Friends say Pierre loved baseball, had a huge heart, and his smile would light up a room.
Visitation will take place this morning at 11 a.m. at St. Sabina Church. That will be followed by a service at noon.
