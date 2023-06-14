Visitation, service for 14-year-old killed in Fuller Park shooting happening Wednesday

Visitation for Pierre Johnson, teen killed in Fuller Park shooting, happening Wednesday

Visitation for Pierre Johnson, teen killed in Fuller Park shooting, happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Visitation for a 14-year-old boy, shot and killed in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood will take place today.

Pierre Johnson was visiting relatives when a gunman opened fire on several people on June 1.

More than 80 shots were fired.

Friends say Pierre loved baseball, had a huge heart, and his smile would light up a room.

Visitation will take place this morning at 11 a.m. at St. Sabina Church. That will be followed by a service at noon.