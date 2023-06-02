14-year-old boy killed, 4 people shot in shootout in Fuller Park; shots fired by responding police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were shot in a shootout in Fuller Park Thursday night. Three officers were taken to local hospitals for observation.

According to Chicago police, a group of people fired shots at another group in the 4200 block of South Wells Street just after 8:20 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found multiple people wounded.

An armed man then fired shots at police. Police said an officer shot back.

Police said the man who shot at police ran away, but was later arrested. Police said the man in custody was shot in the leg, but it is not known if the injury was from the shootout or police gunfire.

According to police, five people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 21-year-old woman was among the people injured. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The others are teenage boys and two of them are in critical condition.

Police confirmed three officers were taken to local hospitals for observation.

Two guns were recovered from the scene. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.