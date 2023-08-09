Watch CBS News
Visitation, funeral service for CFD member who drowned while swimming with family at 31st Street Beach

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A visitation and funeral are scheduled on Wednesday for a 14-year Chicago Fire Department veteran who drowned in Lake Michigan.

 Wilbert Hayes, a firefighter and EMT had just finished his shift on July 30 when he met his family at 31st Street Beach.

He was swimming when he was suddenly pulled underwater and drowned.

His visitation occurs at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home in Oak Brook Terrace at 10 a.m., followed by his funeral at 12:30 p.m.

