Video shows suspect wanted in armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect caught on camera after an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver this week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

Police said a 47-year-old driver was providing a rideshare service to an unknown man. After arriving at the destination, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle, to which he complied. The suspect then drove away in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was caught on camera inside the stolen vehicle. He was last seen wearing a "Rick and Morty" hoodie and has tattoos on his neck and hand.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, watch for suspicious activity or people as they enter their vehicles, and never resist during a robbery or pursue an assailant.

Anyone with information, including the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # JJ216082.