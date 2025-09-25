Video shows protester being hit by pickup truck outside Broadview, Illinois ICE facility

Video shows someone hitting a demonstrator with a pickup truck outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview Wednesday night.

Demonstrators have been gathering outside the facility for weeks.

CBS News Chicago reporter Marissa Sulek was on the scene Wednesday night as the protester was struck.

On Thursday morning, questions remained about who was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that hit the demonstrator. Protesters said it was an ICE agent behind the wheel, but CBS News Chicago has not been able to confirm that information.

The person who was struck was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and was expected to recover. Broadview police said they are treating what happened like a regular traffic accident.

"There was an incident where a demonstrator in the vicinity of ICE detention center made contact with a vehicle. Treating this incident as we would any other traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck," the Village of Broadview said in the statement. "The victim was transported by BFD to Loyola Hospital and is in stable condition. We will update when we gather additional, confirmed information."

Tensions have been building outside the Broadview ICE facility for weeks, especially as ICE installed a new fence without a permit. The village wants the fence taken down.

Hours after the fencing went up at the facility on Tuesday, a letter went out from the Broadview Fire Department to Homeland Security saying in part, "built, without a permit, a fence on a public street under the jurisdiction of the village of Broadview… currently blocking Broadview Fire Department access to that road."

The department "demand[ed] that the fence be removed immediately."

The fence went up four days after Friday's heated exchange that led to multiple arrests and the use of tear gas and pepper balls by DHS agents against those trying to block the entrance to the facility.

DHS said, "Police under JB Pritzker's sanctuary jurisdiction refused to answer multiple calls for assistance."

Hours later, the village pushed back, saying, "Broadview Police Department did not receive today's multiple calls for assistance from the leadership of the ICE detention facility in Broadview. That is false."

The Village of Broadview also said the feds failed to notify local police they were using tear gas and mace, as was promised to them.

On Thursday morning, the fence remained in place. But unlike a couple of days earlier, Broadview police were not blocking Beach Street to restrict access to the facility.

There was only one protester outside the facility as of 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said he wants ICE to answer basic questions — including what happens to detainees, and how many have been arrested.

"And as a matter of fact, several times we have asked them to meet and brief us on what's going to happen," Durbin said. "That is routine in my service in Congress over the last 40 years."

Durbin said that meeting with ICE could happen this week.

and contributed to this report.