Suspect arrested in 2016 murder of man in Cicero, Illinois

After nearly nine years on the run, the man suspected of shooting and killing another man in west suburban Cicero in 2016 has been arrested on first-degree murder charges, police said.

Victor Martinez, 27, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service at Midway International Airport, and was transferred to the custody of Cicero police, according to the Cicero Police Department.

Martinez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 22, 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Julio Servin.

Police said Servin was found lying in the street in the 5500 block of West Cermak Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One month later, police issued an arrest warrant for Martinez after identifying him as the gunman, but he had fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting, police said.

After his arrest at Midway on Thursday, Martinez made his first court appearance on Saturday, and was ordered to remain in Cook County Jail as he awaits trial.

He is due back in court on Tuesday.