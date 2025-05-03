Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in 2016 murder of man in Cicero, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

After nearly nine years on the run, the man suspected of shooting and killing another man in west suburban Cicero in 2016 has been arrested on first-degree murder charges, police said.

Victor Martinez, 27, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service at Midway International Airport, and was transferred to the custody of Cicero police, according to the Cicero Police Department.

Martinez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 22, 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Julio Servin.

Police said Servin was found lying in the street in the 5500 block of West Cermak Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One month later, police issued an arrest warrant for Martinez after identifying him as the gunman, but he had fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting, police said.

After his arrest at Midway on Thursday, Martinez made his first court appearance on Saturday, and was ordered to remain in Cook County Jail as he awaits trial.

He is due back in court on Tuesday.

Todd Feurer
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.