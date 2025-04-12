Victim identified in fatal crash on Route 60-83 in Lake County

A man killed in a crash earlier this week in unincorporated Mundelein has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said that just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Route 60-83 and Taylor Lake Court.

Deputies arrived and found the crash involving a Toyota SUV and a guardrail.

The Toyota driver, identified by the office as 72-year-old Laurentino Marcos-Guzman of Mundelein, was found to be unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Despite care and treatment, he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Preliminary investigations indicated for unknown reasons, the car crossed the center line, traveled into the opposite lane of travel, and struck a guardrail. The Toyota suffered minor damage, and no other vehicles were involved.

Friday, April 11, 2025, An autopsy conducted on Friday found the victim likely suffered a fatal medical event that led to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.