Victim dies after hit-and-run crash in Englewood as search for driver continues

A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month.

Chicago police said the victim was hit around 2:47 on July 5, in the 6300 block of South Halsted Street by a gray 2014 Audi Q5 four-door sedan with Illinois Plate EP16347 heading northbound on Halsted Street.

The driver did not stop to render aid.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Fareed Muhammed. The office determined that the cause of death was a result of complications due to a motor vehicle hitting a bicyclist.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. They said the vehicle may have front-end damage and a newly replaced windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using the reference number JJ322010.

The video above is from a previous report.