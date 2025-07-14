Watch CBS News
Victim dies after hit-and-run crash in Englewood as search for driver continues

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police seek Audi driver in Englewood hit-and-run
A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month.

Chicago police said the victim was hit around 2:47 on July 5, in the 6300 block of South Halsted Street by a gray 2014 Audi Q5 four-door sedan with Illinois Plate EP16347 heading northbound on Halsted Street.

The driver did not stop to render aid.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Fareed Muhammed. The office determined that the cause of death was a result of complications due to a motor vehicle hitting a bicyclist.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. They said the vehicle may have front-end damage and a newly replaced windshield.

Audi sought in hit and run

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using the reference number JJ322010.

The video above is from a previous report. 

