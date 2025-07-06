Watch CBS News
Audi driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian injured in Englewood neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police seek Audi driver in Englewood hit-and-run
Chicago police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian hurt Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the 56-year-old pedestrian was hit around 2:47 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Halsted Street by a gray 2014 Audi Q5 four-door sedan with Illinois Plate EP16347 traveling northbound on Halsted Street.  

The driver did not stop and fled the scene of the crash.  

Police said the Audi may have front-end damage and a newly replaced windshield.  

Audi sought in hit and run

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using the reference number JJ322010.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

