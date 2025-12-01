More than 200 vehicles towed during first night of overnight winter parking ban in Chicago

Drivers beware, as Chicago's winter parking ban is now in effect on 107 miles of the city. Unfortunately, some residents found out the hard way overnight.

Dec. 1 means it's the overnight winter parking bans season, with tow trucks out enforcing the rule early Monday morning.

Chicagoans are being warned to look for those signs that read, "NO PARKING 3 AM– 7 AM DEC 1 – APR 1 OR WHEN SNOW IS OVER 2 INCHES." This is in effect seven days a week.

Most had the same message after spending hours getting their car back today.

In addition to those signs, there's also a separate sign, "NO PARKING WHEN SNOW IS OVER 2 INCHES," across the city, covering an additional 500 miles of main streets.

Chicago winter parking ban now in effect. CBS News Chicago

Chicago 2 inch parking ban CBS News Chicago

So, day or night, your car could be ticketed or towed if parked on a street where snow events pile up 2 inches or more.

Both signs are the reason auto pounds stayed busy on Monday. A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said they towed 227 cars the first evening of the winter parking ban. Less than what was seen in the past couple of years.

"I pulled up, and I saw my car wasn't there," said Michaela Davis.

Davis said she panicked and was worried her car was stolen until she realized the parking ban was in effect. It took more than four hours to get her car back.

"The line is pretty long, so that took a long time," said Alec Telles.

Telles was in a similar position, but his car was towed for the 2-inch parking ban.

"That's why I had to go get my car this morning, it was gone when I walked out," he said.

Anyone found violating these rules? They'll end up on the hook for a $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a $25 "storage fee" per day.

Drivers are being advised to triple-check signage before parking.

"I've known about it, but forgot slash didn't read the sign," Davis said.

Parts of other Chicago streets are also affected. The city has released a map.

If towed, cars will be taken to Pound 2, at 10301 S. Doty Ave., and Pound 6, at 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

