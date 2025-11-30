Chicago winter parking ban takes effect at 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1

Chicago's overnight winter parking ban goes into effect on several major city thoroughfares early Monday morning.

Every year, the ban goes into effect at 3 a.m. Dec. 1, and remains in effect through April 1.

Under the ban, parking is banned between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week on 107 miles of the city's main streets. City officials want to ensure snow plows, CTA buses, and emergency vehicles can move during inclement weather.

Drivers can visit the same website or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.

Contrary to what some have claimed on social media in the past, the ban does not affect all major Chicago streets — in fact, it does not affect many overall. But signs are posted where the ban is in effect, and drivers are nonetheless caught off guard every year.

The affected Chicago roads include parts of, though not necessarily all of, Foster Avenue, Division Street, Madison Street, Midway Plaisance, 79th Street, 103rd Street, 106th Street, Milwaukee Avenue, Archer Avenue, Central Avenue, Kedzie Avenue, State Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Cottage Grove Avenue. Clark Street and Devon Avenue area also part of the ban, but only in Rogers Park, and Cermak Road is affected for half a mile in the South Loop.

Parts of other Chicago streets are also affected. The city has released a map.

For those who get towed, getting a car back is not cheap. There is a fee of $150 and a $60 ticket, and motorists will be charged $25 for every day their cars are left in the city's auto pounds.

