Chicago police release photos of SUV sought in fatal Gage Park hit-and-run

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police searching for driver who struck and killed man in Gage Park
Chicago police searching for driver who struck and killed man in Gage Park 01:40

Chicago police are still searching for the driver and SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning in Gage Park. 

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was hit and killed while in the crosswalk just before 3:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue. 

The medical examiners identified the victim as 22-year-old Jermaine Martin.  

The driver ran a red light and hit him before fleeing northbound on Kedzie Avenue, last seen in the area of Archer Avenue and Sacramento Avenue. Surveillance cameras captured the crash

The vehicle was described as a 2014 - 2024 Silver Toyota 4Runner Limited, with possible front-end damage on the front right side of the vehicle

SUV Gage Park hit-and-run (side)
Chicago Police Department
suv-gage-park-hit-and-run-front.png

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ367808.

The video above is from an earlier report. 

