Getaway vehicle found torched after fatal shooting of Chicago postal worker

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have found the Dodge Durango connected with the shooting death of a Chicago postal worker. However, it is unclear how much evidence they will be able to recover because that vehicle has been torched.

Police found the Durango in the 8900 block of South Holland Avenue. Officers were on scene with the U.S. Postal Police, investigating the case involving 48-year-old Octavia Redmond's death. The car was left in the middle of a field before being towed away for processing.

A postal worker was shot and killed in the West Pullman neighborhood on Friday. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 12100 block of South Harvard Avenue. The postal worker was in front of a home when an unknown man walked up and shot her, then fled in a vehicle. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Octavia Redmond, of Chicago. Facebook/Octavia Redmond

Social media has been filled with tributes to Redmond, and there has been a renewed push to protect postal workers.

Redmond was shot multiple times while delivering mail Friday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police say an unknown man walked up to her and started shooting.

That shooter got away, and Redmond later died at the hospital.

The deadly shooting is the latest in a string of violent attacks. Just last week, an armed robbery of a letter carrier was captured on camera. It follows back-to-back robberies of USPS trucks earlier this month.

CBS News Chicago spoke with the president of the letter carriers union in Chicago. She said these attacks are preventable.

"We've been asking for help," said Elise Foster with the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 11. We've been asking for safety measures. It should not come to this point to get what we need while we are out here delivering our mail."

There are multiple rewards for information on these attacks, including $250,000 for any information leading to an arrest in Redmond's death.