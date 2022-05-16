Watch CBS News
USPS hosting job fairs in Englewood and Grand Crossing this week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The United States Postal Service is hiring for open positions in the Chicago area. 

USPS is hosting a job fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Englewood Station, located at 611 W. 63rd Street.

A second job fair will take place on Thursday at the Grand Crossing Station, located at 7748 S. Cottage Grove

Available jobs include seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. 

You can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.   

USPS said this job fair is part of a 10-year plan to build a more "stable and empowered" workforce. The job will include training and on-the-job support. 

