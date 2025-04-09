University Park, Illinois woman charged with DUIs in deadly Dan Ryan Expressway crash

A suburban woman has been charged in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway that killed one person and injured several others Sunday.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash on southbound I-94 near 87th Street shortly after 9:15 a.m. on April 6. State police said a semi was slowing due to a stalled vehicle on the roadway when a 2021 Buck drove into them.

The passenger of the Buick, 23-year-old Carlos Rios of Itaca, N.Y., was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver, identified as Tamia Rios of University Park, Ill., her two other passengers, and the driver of the stalled vehicle were all injured.

Rios, 26, is now charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Involving Death and two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Great Bodily Harm, all felonies.

She was taken into custody and is awaiting her first court appearance.

