All southbound lanes reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street

All southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the scene of the three-car crash around 3:16 a.m.

It's not clear how many people were killed or injured because of the crash.

All southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was rerouted off the expressway at 87th Street. All lanes reopened around 9:17 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

