Watch CBS News
Local News

All southbound lanes reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Deadly crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street forces SB lane closures
Deadly crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street forces SB lane closures 00:31

All southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street are reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the scene of the three-car crash around 3:16 a.m.

It's not clear how many people were killed or injured because of the crash.

All southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was rerouted off the expressway at 87th Street. All lanes reopened around 9:17 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update.  

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.