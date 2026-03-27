March Madness at United Center brings boost to Chicago businesses

Chicago is buzzing with March Madness, not just because the Fighting Illini continue their run in the NCAA Tournament, but because the United Center is hosting Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games this weekend.

The college basketball world converged here on Madison Street on Friday night as fans from across the country packed the United Center for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

With their visit comes a boost to other parts of the city.

Fans from Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, and Iowa flooded the area outside the United Center ahead of Friday night's Sweet 16 matchups.

Among the sea of fans were Henry Devore and his father, Michael, from Knoxville, Tennessee.

"Chicago's my favorite major city, and when we found out the Vols were playing here, we thought it was a perfect opportunity to make the trip," Michael said.

While the main event of their trip was Friday night's Tennessee vs. Iowa State game, they were taking advantage of other Chicago attractions.

"Did the Field Museum. We went to Sluggers today and spent some time at the batting cages. So, it's been a great trip," Michael said.

Matt and Emma Lembke, from Birmingham, Alabama, also planned to take in the sights in Chicago after watching the Crimson Tide take on Michigan.

"We're going to go to the Art Institute and hopefully come back here on Sunday," Matt said.

These fans show how events like the NCAA Tournament bring in significant economic activity to the city, including for restaurants, like Billy Goat Tavern, which was packed with fans for the Sweet 16.

"If we didn't have that down there, we wouldn't be as busy tonight," manager Gail Doherty said.

Doherty said the influx of Midwestern teams in town like Michigan and Iowa State buoys businesses like hers.

"You know, when you have local teams, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, they all travel very well and they all come to us. So, it's really good," she said.

The college basketball action in Chicago concludes on Sunday with an Elite 8 matchup between Michigan and the winner of the Iowa State vs. Tennessee game in the Sweet 16.