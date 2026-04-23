Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines CEO says company may focus on other cities after O'Hare flight cap

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The CEO of United Airlines said the company may look to grow in other cities if federal regulators keep limiting flights at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The comments came on an earnings call Wednesday and follow the Federal Aviation Administration's order to cut summer schedules at O'Hare by around 12%.

The FAA is restricting O'Hare to 2,708 flights per day from May 17 to Oct. 24. A total of 3,080 flights were currently scheduled at O'Hare for peak summer days in 2026. The agency said it's taking these steps to help improve safety and efficiency at the airport. They are also bringing in more air traffic controllers, speeding up air traffic controller training and increasing communication between themselves, the airport and airlines during possible high-risk periods.

Right now, O'Hare is seeing a jump in traffic with a record number of travelers last year, reclaiming its spot as the busiest airport in the world.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue