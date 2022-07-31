Unidentified male found shot, killed near alley in North Center
CHICAGO (CBS) – An unidentified male was found shot to death in North Center Sunday morning.
Police said the victim was discovered near an alley, in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue around 5:55 a.m.
The victim was pronounced on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
