Unidentified male found shot, killed near alley in North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – An unidentified male was found shot to death in North Center Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was discovered near an alley, in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue around 5:55 a.m.

The victim was pronounced on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 8:42 AM

