Lincoln Park man who fled Ukraine years ago pays it forward by sponsoring refugee couple

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2. His family fled Ukraine more than 30 years ago facing religious persecution. Now, he's helping new Ukrainian refugees the way Chicagoans helped him.

For Mariia and Gleb...

"We have started a new life here," Mariia said.

This Rogers Park apartment is beginning to feel like home -- which isn't something they take for granted.

The house where Gleb grew up in Ukraine was destroyed by Russian forces in early March.

"I start crying. It's very hard. I feel a lot of bad emotions. I was very angry. Because it's very hard time. It's a very hard moment," Gleb said.

By then, the refugee couple was already on the way to Germany at the start of a months-long search for a place to settle.

Gleb's parents stayed behind in Ukraine, but they'd fled the home at the advice of Ukrainian soldiers just days before it was destroyed.

"I met with my friends in this house. And one moment, it's destroyed. You don't have house," Gleb said.

Gleb and Mariia pushed through that anger and continued their search for a home of their own -- moving from one hotel to the next.

Along the way, they researched the U.S. Government's options for refugees and posted on Facebook seeking sponsors who could help them.

"I think the post was five minutes old."

That post caught the eye of a Lincoln Park couple -- Eddie and Megan Lichstein.

They'd been searching for ways to help; the same way a sponsor in the U.S. helped Eddie's family when they left Ukraine about 30 years ago.

"We left for religious persecution," Eddie said. "It's one of those things where, someone did this for us, maybe not to this extent in level, but someone definitely believed in us and helped us out, so it's only our duty to do it back."

So, they picked Mariia and Gleb up from O'Hare earlier this month and found them an apartment in Rogers Park.

As their sponsors, Eddie and Megan are paying for much of the rent and groceries. They've also launched a GoFundMe to help cover costs as the couple waits for their work permits -- which could take months.

"We would like to start working as soon as possible but we can't at the moment because we need to wait for this work authorization," Mariia said.

They're eager to help pay the rent -- the way Eddie was eager to pay it forward.

If you're interested in donating, you can visit their GoFundMe here.