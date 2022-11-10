Art on the Mart projecting tribute to Ukrainians around the world
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Art on the Mart is offering a special tribute to the people of Ukraine Thursday night on Chicago's riverwalk.
It's a holiday themed projection, part of the popular Art on the Mart program.
Art on the Mart is hosting an eight-day showing of Carol of the Bells: Unwrap the Holiday Magic, which was written by a Ukrainian composer.
The show recognizes the cultural contributions of Ukrainians around the world.
You can see the magic starting tonight at 8:30 p.m. and nightly through November 17.
Coming up in our 9 a.m. newscast, we will talk the Ukrainian Deputy Consul General here in Chicago who played a huge part in making this project happen.
