Art on the Mart projecting tribute to Ukrainians around the world

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Art on the Mart is offering a special tribute to the people of Ukraine Thursday night on Chicago's riverwalk. 

It's a holiday themed projection, part of the popular Art on the Mart program.

Art on the Mart is hosting an eight-day showing of Carol of the Bells: Unwrap the Holiday Magic, which was written by a Ukrainian composer.

The show recognizes the cultural contributions of Ukrainians around the world.

You can see the magic starting tonight at 8:30 p.m. and nightly through November 17.

Coming up in our 9 a.m. newscast, we will talk the Ukrainian Deputy Consul General here in Chicago who played a huge part in making this project happen.

