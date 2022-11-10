Art on the Mart projecting tribute to Ukrainians around the world

Art on the Mart projecting tribute to Ukrainians around the world

Art on the Mart projecting tribute to Ukrainians around the world

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Art on the Mart is offering a special tribute to the people of Ukraine Thursday night on Chicago's riverwalk.

It's a holiday themed projection, part of the popular Art on the Mart program.

Art on the Mart is hosting an eight-day showing of Carol of the Bells: Unwrap the Holiday Magic, which was written by a Ukrainian composer.

The show recognizes the cultural contributions of Ukrainians around the world.

You can see the magic starting tonight at 8:30 p.m. and nightly through November 17.

Coming up in our 9 a.m. newscast, we will talk the Ukrainian Deputy Consul General here in Chicago who played a huge part in making this project happen.