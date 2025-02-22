Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine in downtown Chicago amid talks to end Russian invasion

Through songs and speeches, crowds packed Michigan Avenue on Saturday in a huge show of support for Ukraine in downtown Chicago.

Monday marks three years since the start of Russia's invasion, and during a rally outside the Wrigley Building on Saturday afternoon, hundreds gathered to call for Chicago to stand united with Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees, elected officials, and former politicians said supporting Ukraine against Russia is a matter of global stability, especially as the Trump administration begins talks on ending the conflict.

"We cannot let our fear overcome our resolve; and our resolve not only to make sure that America remains free, and a true democracy, we must take for example the bravery of the Ukrainian people," former Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said any deal to end the war in Ukraine should include returning the nation to the borders it had when it became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991 – which would mean returning control of Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, all of which have been annexed by Russia, back to Ukraine.

"We don't want a sovereign democratic nation wiped off the face of the Earth," he said. "Defending Ukraine makes us safer."

Quigley also said victory for Ukraine would mean releasing prisoners of war held by Russia, rebuilding the war-torn country, and holding Russia accountable through reparations.

After the rally, people waved Ukrainian flags and held signs for a march north on Michigan Avenue to Water Tower Place.

Organizers said they hope to send a message that peace must also come with security, and protection of Ukraine's democracy.