38K UChicago Medicine patients affected by debt collector's data breach, officials say

UChicago Medicine said it has alerted about 38,000 patients of the UCM Medical Group that they have been affected by a data breach.

A spokesperson said the incident was part of a nationwide data breach from third-party vendor Nationwide Recovery Services, who notified the hospital in April that they had experienced a cybersecurity incident of July 2024.

Nationwide Recovery Services is used by a wide variety of hospitals across the country, and multiple medical groups have reported being affected by the growing security incident.

UChicago Medicine officials said only patients of UCM Medical Group were affected by the breach, not patients of the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The data gathered includes personal information like first and last name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, financial information and/or medical information that may have been given to Nationwide Recovery Service for them to conduct financial services on the behalf UC Medical Group.

UChicago said it has ended its relationship with Nationwide Recovery Services. Patients affected are being contact directly by the medical group and should monitor their account statements and credit reports for any indication of fraud.

Cyberattacks on hospitals and medical groups are not uncommon; last year, Lurie Children's Hospital experienced a nearly month-long network outage after a cyberattack. The group Rhysida claimed responsibility for that attack and appeared to be selling data for more than $3 million on the dark web.