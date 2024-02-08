Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital confirms cyberattack, gives no timeframe for fix

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital confirmed for the first time on Thursday it experienced a cyberattack from an outside threat, which led the hospital to take its phone, email, and other systems offline on Jan. 31 and caused disruptions to its regular operations since then.

In a statement, hospital officials said their network was accessed by a "known criminal threat actor," although they did not specify who the actor was. They said they had evidence of "suspicious activity" and decided on Jan. 31 to take the systems offline.

The officials also did not give any timeframe for when they would be able to restore the hospital's systems.

"We take this matter very seriously and have been working closely, around the clock, with outside and internal experts and in collaboration with law enforcement, including the FBI," said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, Lurie's chief medical officer, during a press conference on Thursday. "This is an active and ongoing investigation. As an academic medical center, our systems are highly complex, and these incidents can take time to resolve."

Also on Thursday, Lurie officials discussed the latest on the situation with hospital employees during a town hall meeting. According to notes taken by one employee and provided to CBS 2, officials estimate that some of the problems related to the outage might take weeks to resolve. Still, hospital officials said they are prepared for such attacks and expressed confidence in their ability to financially handle the situation, per the employee's notes.

The network outage at the hospital in Streeterville and three other locations in Chicago, Glenview, and Skokie made it difficult for staffers to access medical records, order prescriptions, schedule procedures, and check test results for more than a week since the outage began.

While the hospital did not confirm it experienced a cyberattack until Thursday, the FBI said on Wednesday it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident" that led to the network outage at Lurie.

Lurie set up a call center for patients with requests or questions about appointments, prescription refills, and other concerns at 1-800-KIDS-DOC (1-800-543-7362). The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. When the call center is closed, patients can contact the main operator at 312-227-4000.