Lurie Children's Hospital investigating claims "Rysida" could be behind ransomware attack

CHICAGO (CBS)-- "Rysida" could be behind the ransomware attack at Lurie Children's Hospital

Earlier this month, the hospital confirmed it experienced a cyberattack from an outside threat, which led the hospital to take its phone, email, and other systems offline on Jan. 31 and caused disruptions to its regular operations since then.

Lurie Children's Hospital released a statement confirming officials are aware of claims that a group called "Rysida" is behind the ransomware attack.

Lurie added they are continuing to work with police and security experts and cannot share further details on the investigation.

As CBS 2 reported, there was speculation that the group, LockBit, could also be behind the attack and serious outage.The group's involvement has not been confirmed, but LockBit took credit for a very similar outage at a hospital on the city's West Side.

LockBit has been linked to thousands of attacks since 2019.

According to available data, 46 hospital systems last year were targeted by ransomware. But that number may be much higher – since there are no mandatory reporting requirements yet.