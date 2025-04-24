U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says it's time to pass the torch

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says time has come to pass torch

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says time has come to pass torch

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says time has come to pass torch

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) took questions Thursday, a day after he announced he will be retiring and won't run for reelection.

Sen. Durbin spoke from his home the state capital of in Springfield, where he announced his first senate run back in 1995.

He said his announcement to run for the seat being vacated by his mentor, U.S. Sen. Paul Simon, was an important one for his family – and it turned out to be important for the history of Illinois.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve in the United States Senate, to represent the entire State of Illinois, and to really address some issues more effectively than I'm able to in the House," then-U.S. Rep. Durbin told anchors Larry Mendte and Joan Lovett in a live talkback on the Channel 2 News on June 6, 1995.

Durbin went on to win the Democratic primary, defeat Republican Al Salvi in the 1996 general election, and be reelected to the U.S. Senate four more times.

Now ready to wrap up his political career, it only seemed fitting that Durbin would talk about his next steps from his own backyard.

With his wife Loretta by his side, Sen. Durbin spoke Thusrday about his decision not to seek reelection next year.

Durbin has served five terms in the U.S. Senate. Before that – he served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives — having first been elected in 1982.

In the Senate, Durbin is the Democratic Whip, and has been elected to that post every two years since 2005.

On Thursday afternoon, Durbin touched on some of his accomplishments — such as like writing the legislation to end smoking on airplanes, and introducing the Dream Act — which has never passed, but would give young immigrants a path to citizenship.

Durbin is 80 years old now, and he says the time has come to pass the torch.

Durbin said he does not plan on endorsing any candidate, but has not ruled it out in an extreme case. He said whoever runs for his seat must focus on the entire state.

CBS News Chicago asked Durbin what advice he might give himself 29 to 30 years ago – when he made that first U.S. Senate run.

"My magic formula if there is one is, come home every week to Illinois. Make sure you keep in touch with this state from one corner to the next," Durbin said. "Stick with your family and your base here in Springfield, but don't give up on Chicago. It's a great city."

Sen. Durbin said it will be a long goodbye. He will still be serving for another year and a half.

At the end of his term, he will tie the record for longest-serving senator in Illinois history. That record is now held by Shelby M. Cullom, who served five terms from 1883 to 1913.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton was the first to announce that she was running to succeed Durbin in the Senate. She announced her campaign Thursday morning.

contributed to this report.