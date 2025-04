CBS Chicago Vault: Dick Durbin speaks after announcing run for U.S. Senate in 1995 In this clip from the Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. on June 6, 1995, then-U.S. Rep. Dick Durbin speaks with anchors Larry Mendte and Joan Lovett about his run for U.S. Senate, how he plans to gain name recognition, and his thoughts about the Republican-led Congress at the time.