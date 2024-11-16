U.S. Justice Department demands records from Illinois Sheriff after killing of Sonya Massey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is demanding records related to the shooting of Sonya Massey, an Illinois woman who was killed in her home by a sheriff's deputy, as it investigates how local authorities treat Black residents and people with behavioral disabilities.

The government made a list of demands in dozens of categories in a letter to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, dated Thursday.

"The Sheriff's Office, along with involved county agencies, has engaged in discussions and pledged full cooperation with the Department of Justice in its review," Sheriff Paula Crouch said Friday.

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, was killed in July when deputies responded to a call about a possible prowler at her home in Springfield, Illinois. She was shot three times during a confrontation with an officer.

Sean Grayson, who is white, was fired. He is charged with murder and other crimes and has pleaded not guilty.

The Justice Department, among other requests, wants to know if the sheriff's office has strategies for responding to people in "behavioral health crises."

"The incident raises serious concerns about ... interactions with Black people and people with behavioral health disabilities," the government said.

Andy Van Meter, chairman of the Sangamon County Board, said the Justice Department's review is an important step in strengthening the public's trust in the sheriff's office.

Deputy Sean Grayson's history of misconduct

In a recording released by the Logan County Sheriff's Office, where Grayson worked from May 2022 to April 2023, a supervising officer is heard warning Grayson for what the senior officer said was his lack of integrity, for lying in his reports, and for what he called "official misconduct."

Girard Police Chief Wayman Meredith recalled an alleged incident in 2023 when he said an enraged Grayson was pressuring him to call child protective services on a woman outside of Grayson's mother's home. He said Grayson was "acting like a bully."

The recording and Meredith's description of Grayson's conduct showed how he quickly became angry and, according to documents, willing to abuse his power as an officer.

Sangamon County Sheriff's Office history of accusations

According to a review of court records in 2007, Massey's killing was the only criminal case in recent history against a Sangamon County Sheriff's Office deputy for actions on duty. Local officials characterized her shooting as an aberration.

However, CBS News obtained thousands of pages of law enforcement files, medical and court records, as well as photo and video evidence that indicated the office had a history of misconduct allegations and accountability failures before Deputy Grayson. The records challenged the claim that Massey's death was, as said by the then-sheriff, an isolated incident by one "rogue individual."

Local families were confident that Massey's death was the latest in a pattern of brazen abuse that has gone unchecked for years.

Attorneys for Massey's family recommended an updated SAFE-T Act that would expand an existing database used to track officer misconduct to include infractions like DUIs and speeding during police chases.