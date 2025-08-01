$15,000 reward offered for information in 2022 murder of Tyvon Marco Henderson

A continuing quest for justice. That's Tyvon Marco Henderson's family's mission. He was shot and killed in West Garfiled Park three years ago. Now the reward to find his killer has reached $15,000.

Henderson's mother, aunt, and several other family members left the 11th District police station on the West Side filled with hope on Friday, because Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Henderson's murder.

The family is also offering a $5000 reward for information in Henderson's murder, for a total reward of $15,000.

"Just being heard, being seen, and just knowing it's not just us fighting alone, because it does feel very lonely sometimes, and very hurtful," said his aunt, Caroline Thompson. "I'm very appreciate to people like you, who've been helping so when the family reached out, we could keep the awareness. Crime Stoppers getting involved has been a blessing."

Henderson was a drag performer known as Lea Marie, a singer and social media content creator. He auditioned several times for the show RuPaul's Drag Race, and was part of Chicago's LGBTQ community.

On July 28, 2022, Henderson was shot to death while going back to his car for his phone on the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue after driving home from work.

A dark-colored SUV was caught on camera in the alley just before 17 shots were fired, peppering a privacy gate. Henderson's car was parked just beyond the gate. He was shot seven times.

"No criminal past. Never sold drugs. You just 25 years old. You go to Virginia University, you get a bachelor's degree, you come back to Chicago, and you get killed. Was it mistaken identity? I can't make sense of this," his mother, Latesha Thompson, said.

The family is hoping anyone with information comes forward and shares it with Area 4 detectives at the 11th District station.

"The anonymous tip line gives them the protection that they need to be able to give the information that the police need to help us," his aunt said. "I hope he sees that we're fighting for him, because he deserves that."

The family said two new detectives have been assigned to the case. Henderson's mother said the past three years have been a nightmare.

"I just want to wake up from this dream, but I'm hoping that somebody say something," she said.

For the past three years, Henderson's family has held community gatherings on July 28, the day he was killed, to bring attention to his case.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867), or the Chicago POlice Tip Line at 833-408-0069. Tips also can be submitted online at CPDTIP.com, or by emailing Crime Stoppers at TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org.