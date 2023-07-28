A year after his murder, family of Tyvon Marco Henderson want justice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2, Friday marks a solemn anniversary for a West Side family.

It's now one year since their loved one was gunned down behind their family home. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has their quest for justice for Tyvon Marco Henderson.

"I still be in contact with the police. Every three months, I'll check in and ask, 'Is there any updates? Is there any leads?'"

Latesha Thompson talks about her hope for leads and updates in her son's murder case.

On July 28, 2022, her son, Tyvon Marco Henderson, had just gotten home from his job at Walmart. He lived in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the 4000 block of W. Wilcox.

"I'm living in a nightmare. I'm still here waiting for him to come in the house and say something to me, but he's not."

Henderson went to the parking lot behind their home a few minutes after 1:00 in the morning. His family thinks he forgot his cell phone in his car.

Eight bullet holes remain in the parking lot gate peppered by gunfire. Tyvon, who was just 25 years old, was shot seven times. His family thinks it was a case of mistaken identity.

The family spent the past 12 months raising money. $5,000. They want to give that money to the person with information about the individual who ran through an alley and fired the shots that killed Tyvon.

"If anyone do, have any information, know anything, just please say something," Thompson said.

Henderson was a drag performer, singer, and social media content creator. The recent graduate of Virginia Union University earned a degree in Entrepreneur Management.

He was also a passionate member of Chicago's LGBTQ community. With that in mind, his aunt is setting up a scholarship fund for CPS students who want to be content creators.

They're also planning giveaways for young people in the LGBTQ community twice a year, on the anniversary of Tyvon's death and his birthday.

"That was one way again that we could continue to let him live on and to honor him and let the students know that they do matter, that people do care about them and support them," said Tyvon's aunt, Catherine Thompson.

And through these planned acts of kindness, they keep Henderson's memory alive while detectives search for his killer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or submit a tip anonymously online at CPDTIP.com.