Two teens charged in overnight shooting in unincorporated Grayslake, deputies say

Two teens were charged in connection with a shooting overnight in Unincorporated Grayslake, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.

The office said around 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to 911 calls in the 18400 block of West Meander Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found bullet holes in a vehicle and two nearby homes.

Deputies then found Jabreon Bell, 19, of the same residence, and his friend, Sir Mark Hill, 18, also of Grayslake, in the area. Bell and Hill originally claimed they were shot at during a drive-by shooting. However, video surveillance in the area showed both Bell and Hill were armed with firearms, with Hill firing several rounds, deputies said.

Bell and Hill were arrested, and sheriff's detectives responded to the scene. They searched Bell's home, where they recovered two loaded pistols, one of which had an extended magazine.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Both were charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hill and Bell are scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said it intends to file petitions to detain both defendants while awaiting trial.