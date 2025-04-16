2 students shot, 1 fatally, in separate shootings hours apart on Chicago's South Side

Second student shot in less than 24 hours on Chicago's South Side

Second student shot in less than 24 hours on Chicago's South Side

Second student shot in less than 24 hours on Chicago's South Side

Two students were shot hours apart on Tuesday on Chicago's South Side.

Just after 8 p.m., a Morgan Park High School student was killed just a mile from campus. Family members identified the victim as 18-year-old Treyvon Winfield.

Police said a man approached the student in the 1000 block of West 115th Street and fired shots. He was taken to Roseland Hospital in a car riddled with bullets.

It is unclear if the victim drove himself to the hospital.

The family said Winfield was just weeks away from attending prom and he was set to graduate in June.

"A sad day for a family who was looking forward to prom and graduation and looking forward to all the things that young people should look forward to. And unfortunately, the family is out here crying and distressed," Pastor Donovan Price said.

Police are investigating.

17-year-old shot near Chicago Vocational High School

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon just steps Chicago Vocational High School on the city's South Side.

Police said the teen was standing in the 2000 block of East 87th Street, near the Avalon Park and Calumet Heights neighborhoods, when a van pulled up alongside him, and someone inside shot him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.