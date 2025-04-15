Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, shot near Chicago Vocational High School

By John Odenthal

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon just steps Chicago Vocational High School on the city's South Side.

Police said at 4:17 p.m., the teen was standing in the 2000 block of East 87th Street — on the cusp of the Avalon Park and Calumet Heights neighborhoods — when a van pulled up alongside him and someone inside shot him.

The victim was shot in the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

The shooter got away. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

