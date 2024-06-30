Watch CBS News
Two men shot while sitting at red light on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were hospitalized after being shot at a red light on the city's West Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Grand Avenue in Humboldt Park.

According to Chicago police, the men, 25 and 35, were inside a car at a red light when another vehicle drove alongside them, and occupants from inside began shooting at the victims.

The 25-year-old driver accelerated in an attempt to leave the scene. He was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 35-year-old passenger was struck in the hand, leg and abdomen. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

