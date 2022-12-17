Two CPD officers stranded in Peru because of civil unrest
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago police officers are stranded in Peru, as the country descends into civil unrest.
Large, violent protests erupted after the former president was ousted from power and arrested. The new government declared a national state of emergency.
Several of the country's largest airports have been shut down, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Chicago police said it is in touch with the officers and they are safe.
