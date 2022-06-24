Watch CBS News
Two 13-year-old boys shot in separate incidents minutes apart

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 13-year-old boys were shot and wounded in separate incidents miles apart Thursday night.

The shootings took place minutes apart.

In the first incident, a 13-year-old boy was standing outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue in North Lawndale when he heard a noise and felt pain. He ran home and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital by a family member.

The boy was listed in good condition with one gunshot wound to the leg.

In the second, a 13-year-old boy was standing outside in the 1800 block of West 46th Street in Back of the Yards when a gunman shot him from the front passenger seat of a gray Chevrolet Impala.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

No one was in custody in either incident late Thursday.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 9:40 PM

