Trump pulls federal funding to Chicago Public Schools, endangering magnet programs

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Public Schools is working to see if it can keep its magnet school programs that were supposed to be funded with a federal grant after the Trump administration pulled the money.

The White House has ordered the funding pulled over CPS's Black Student Success plan, claiming it is discriminatory and violated the Civil Rights Act.

Some of the plan's goals are to double the number of Black male educators in the district, reduce disciplinary actions against Black students, and teach about Black history and culture.

CPS also refused a second demand it send out a statement barring transgender students from using bathrooms or participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity. 

