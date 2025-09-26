Trump pulls federal funding to Chicago Public Schools, endangering magnet programs

Chicago Public Schools is working to see if it can keep its magnet school programs that were supposed to be funded with a federal grant after the Trump administration pulled the money.

The White House has ordered the funding pulled over CPS's Black Student Success plan, claiming it is discriminatory and violated the Civil Rights Act.

Some of the plan's goals are to double the number of Black male educators in the district, reduce disciplinary actions against Black students, and teach about Black history and culture.

CPS also refused a second demand it send out a statement barring transgender students from using bathrooms or participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity.