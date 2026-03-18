Trump administration launches probe into IDOT over CTA safety

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the Illinois Department of Transportation over safety issues in the Chicago Transit Authority system.

The Federal Transit Administration sent IDOT a letter, saying the agency has failed to do enough to protect passengers and transit workers. In announcing the investigation, the U.S. Department of Transportation took personal aim at Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

"It shouldn't take federal intervention for Illinois to take oversight of CTA seriously," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a news release. "I've made clear since my first day on the job — safety is non-negotiable. Governor Pritzker and state leaders should be embarrassed for the chaos they've allowed on Chicago's subways, buses, and rail lines. While they may not care about your safety — this administration does. The Trump Administration is using use every tool available to hold IDOT accountable and ensure every American using Chicago transit feels safe."

IDOT's supervision over the CTA will now be evaluated over the next few months. If the FTA does not like what it sees, it could force IDOT to use federal funds to comply with its directives.

Gov. Pritzker called the federal investigation a "sham."

Last week, the CTA released a plan to increase police patrols on the system by 75%, amid a threat that the transit agency could lose $50 million in federal funding over safety.

CTA officials said the new security plan will include a 34% increase in policing hours from the Chicago Police Department Public Transit Section, doubling the number of off-duty CPD officers patrolling CTA on their days off, and partnering with the Cook County Sheriff's office, which will provide officers on trains for 4,400 hours a month.

In December, the CTA announced plans to deploy dozens more police officers and private security guards on buses and trains, but that plan was swiftly rejected by the FTA, and the Trump administration gave the agency until March 19 to submit a new plan, or risk losing the federal funding.