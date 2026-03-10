CTA plans to boost police patrols by 75% under new security plan submitted to Trump administration

The Chicago Transit Authority is vowing to increase police patrols on trains and buses by 75%, under a new enhanced safety plan submitted to the Trump administration as the mass transit agency seeks to avoid losing $50 million in federal funding.

"This plan represents my commitment to our employees and riders," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a statement.

CTA officials said the new security plan will include a 34% increase in policing hours from the Chicago Police Department Public Transit Section, doubling the number of off-duty CPD officers patrolling CTA on their days off, and partnering with the Cook County Sheriff's office, which will provide officers on trains for 4,400 hours a month.

"The CTA is one of the largest public transit systems in America and our office looks forward to working closely with them as they expand and invest in their security environment," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement.

In January, the CTA launched new "Transit Rider Interaction Program" missions, using teams of 6 to 8 police officers to board and inspect trains at high-incident stations. Officials said more than 300 TRIP missions have been conducted since then, resulting in a 15% drop in crime at targeted stations.

The CTA said officers also patrol buses on ride-along missions on routes with the highest crime rates, and police also are stationed at bus stops in high-crime areas during peak service hours.

In addition to boosting police patrols, the CTA said it is also expanding various social service support programs.

The CTA will launch a pilot program to deploy crisis intervention specialists and violence interrupters trained to de-escalate mental health and behavioral crises, and help riders access social services programs.

Officials also will provide $1.65 million in funding to provide 30 dedicated shelter beds for unhoused riders.

The CTA also plans to expand high-barrier fare gates at train stations to cut down on fare evasion.

It's the second time in recent months the CTA has submitted an enhanced security plan to the Federal Transit Administration, which has threatened to cut off federal funding if the CTA does not present an acceptable plan to improve safety.

In December, the CTA announced plans to deploy dozens more police officers and private security guards on buses and trains, but that plan was swiftly rejected by the FTA, and the Trump administration gave the agency until March 19 to submit a new plan, or risk losing $50 million in federal funding.