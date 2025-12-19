FTA rejects CTA safety plan as more officers set to patrol Chicago transit

The Federal Transit Administration issued a letter Friday morning, rejecting the CTA's safety plan just hours into its implementation.

In the letter, the FTA said the CTA will need to submit a more aggressive plan within 90 days. If a new plan is not approved, CTA could lose $50 million in funding.

The FTA said the plan "fails to address the high rate of assaults and other crimes" against passengers. Federal Transit Administrator Marc Molinaro stated:

"This 'plan' fails to measurably reduce incidents of assaults and improve overall safety on buses and trains. If people's safety is at risk, so are federal funds. CTA must act to save lives and improve safety."

As part of the original plan, the CTA said there would be about 120 CPD officers patrolling trains and buses starting Friday, an over 50% increase in deployment.

There were also 188 private security guards deployed, which is a nearly 10 percent increase.

The surge is funded through the CTA's 2026 budget.

Commuter Bryn Vanhorn said she felt comforted by the added security she saw Friday morning.

CTA leaders say they will use crime data and ridership patterns to deploy the security.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration threatened to withhold funding from the agency unless it meets the federal government's demands for safety changes.

The Federal Transit Administration accused the CTA of failing to protect riders and workers, citing last month's attack on 26-year-old Bethany MaGee, who was set on fire on a Blue Line train in downtown Chicago. The FTA called on the CTA to submit and implement a new security plan for the mass transit system.

The directive from the Trump administration called on the CTA to update its annual safety plan by the end of the year, "develop and submit a security enhancement plan" for federal approval by Dec. 15, and to implement that security enhancement plan in full by Dec. 19. That plan must significantly increase security or law enforcement presence on the CTA, and set specific crime reduction targets for each of the next six months.

Data analyzed by the CBS News Data Team showed, so far this year, there have been 834 violent crimes on CTA trains, buses, and properties, a 6.4% decrease from the same time last year, when there had been 891 violent crimes. About 19% of crimes resulted in an arrest this year, on par with the 20% average this past decade.

Violent crime, while down slightly this year from last, is higher than it was 10 years ago, up roughly 65% from 2015. Even so, Chicago is around levels last seen in 2012, when there were 892 violent incidents on the CTA.