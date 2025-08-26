Preckwinkle vows to fight Trump executive order seeking to end cashless bail

President Trump on Monday signed an executive order aiming to end cashless bail, threatening to cut federal funding to states and cities, like Chicago, that allow it, but local leaders plan to fight back in court.

The president claimed cashless bail leads to more crime, but studies have shown that is not the case.

Illinois leaders said they intend to challenge the order in court.

"Cook County and our partners at the state and city will work to defend the laws and policies that are helping to keep communities safe and protect the right of all residents. We cannot return to a system that criminalized poverty, contributed to mass incarceration and harmed families and communities," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

In 2023, Illinois became the first state to end the use of cash bail statewide.

Last month, data released by the FBI showed violent crime is on the decline nationwide, including in Chicago and across the state.

Nationwide, the number of murders and motor vehicle thefts are down after a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime — which the FBI defines as murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault — was down an estimated 4.5% nationally in 2024 compared to 2023.

Chicago's crime statistics show year-to-date changes in the same direction. Homicides are down 30%, shootings re down 40%, and carjackings are down 50% over the past year.

Gov. JB. Pritzker said last month that there has been a similar drop in crime statewide.

"Shootings and homicides on our highways are down 60, 70, 80% depending on where you look — but certainly in the Chicago area — and that's a result of more officers, investment in technology, making sure that we have summer jobs for kids, and making sure that we're investing in areas that have high poverty rates. All of that works, I think, to reduce crime rate in the city of Chicago, and well as across the state of Illinois," he said.