Gov. Pritzker says state of Illinois is seeing major drop in violent crime alongside Chicago

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker weighed in Tuesday on Chicago's massive drop in violent crime.

The crime numbers are shaping up to be the story of the summer in the city. Through this past weekend, homicides are down 30% from the same time period last year in Chicago.

Meanwhile, shootings are down 40% over the same stretch, while carjackings are down 50%.

Other major cities around the country are also seeing big drops.

There is no magic answer to what is behind the reduction in violent crime. Mayor Brandon Johnson credited employing youth, using violence disruptors, and better engagement between public and private partners.

Gov. Pritzker also said there has been a similar drop in crime statewide

"Shootings and homicides on our highways are down 60, 70, 80% depending on where you look — but certainly in the Chicago area — and that's a result of more officers, investment in technology, making sure that we have summer jobs for kids, and making sure that we're investing in areas that have high poverty rates. All of that works, I think, to reduce crime rate in the city of Chicago, and well as across the state of Illinois."