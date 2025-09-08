2-year-old boy critically injured after accidentally shooting himself on Chicago's South Side

A 2-year-old boy was critically injured when he accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 1 a.m., a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the face in the 300 block of East 87th Street.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in ciritcal condition.

Police said a person of interest was taken to the Area 2 station as detectives investigate.