TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Someone in Tinley Park scored big.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold there for Saturday night's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 7601 W. 159th St. and matched all five white-ball numbers.

Those numbers are 7-28-62-63 and 64.

Had they matched the Powerball of 10 they would've won the jackpot.