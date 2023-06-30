Amid teen takeover concerns, Tinley Park is providing extra security and assuring safety for Ribfest

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Tinley Park are beefing up security to prevent another teen takeover – as the village gets ready for a four-day holiday festival.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the final touches were happening Thursday night at the 80th Avenue Metra station for the Tinley Park Ribfest. This is the first year for the four-day ribfest, and city leaders are ensuring everyone it will a safe event – despite what happened in Tinley Park in May.

The tents were going up in the south parking lot of the Metra station Thursday evening in anticipation of people showing up. Carnival rides are also set up.

"It's going to be a huge event," said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz. "I'm expecting 25, 30,000 people this weekend."

The Tinley Park Ribfest runs from Saturday, July 1, through July 4th – a Tuesday this year.

"It's going to be four days of food, fun, and music," said Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr.

While the family event is open to anyone, Tinley Park leaders admit they have taken huge steps in security – especially after a teen takeover in May shut down a weekend carnival.

"It's going to be more police. There will be heavy police presence," Carr said. "You know, that event that happened back in May wasn't our event. We were called in at the last minute to help provide some of the security for that, and, you know, we learned from it."

There will be exits and entrances with security checkpoints. All bags will be searched – and metal detectors will be set up.

"We have had a couple of people inquiring, wondering if they will be safe, and what measures," Mayor Glotz said, "and you see the fencing around - that's kind of measures we're taking."

Yet most importantly, they are watching where the teens tend to organize.

"We're monitoring social media," Carr said. "We have a lot of our partners that are assisting us with that."

Meanwhile, nearby Hazel Crest police issued a community alert Thursday. It warns about a "…large group of young people (who) will be attempting to come to the Village of Hazel Crest," adding, "Their intent is disruptive in nature."

Residents were encouraged to call Hazel Crest police immediately if they "see large groups gathering."

"Hazel Crest isn't too far away, so that all affects us. We all provide mutual aid to each other and try to assist in things like that," Carr said, "so at the end of the day, we're all one team - in and all the south suburbs - to provide public safety for all the residents."

In Hazel Crest, police said they did go into the neighborhoods, alerting business owners and homeowners to a potential threat.

Back in Tinley Park, they said they have enough officers on scene to diffuse any potential teen takeover at the ribfest.