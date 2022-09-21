Timmy Knudsen sworn in as new 43rd Ward alderman after Chicago City Council confirms his appointment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Timmy Knudsen was sworn in Wednesday as the new alderman of Chicago's 43rd Ward, after the City Council overwhelmingly approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's selection to replace the recently retired Michele Smith.

Knudsen, 32, becomes the youngest member of the City Council, drawing a joking expression of remorse from Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (33rd), who was previously the youngest member of the council.

"The day that I feared has come," Ramirez-Rosa said.

Knudsen is also the sixth member of the council's LGBT Caucus, and is the first openly gay alderperson for the 43rd Ward, which includes parts of the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and Old Town neighborhoods.

After being sworn in, Knudsen told aldermen he is "someone who has a proven track record of bringing private sector results into public service."

Lightfoot picked Knudsen from among 17 candidates who applied to replace Smith, who stepped down on Aug. 12, after representing parts of the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and Old Town for the past 11 years.

"Timmy Knudsen has singled himself out as an exceptional leader in the 43rd ward community," Lightfoot said in a statement announcing his appointment on Monday. "His passion for connecting with his neighbors and encouraging hope, energy, and opportunity for Chicago residents makes him uniquely situated to serve as Alderman. Timmy is deeply connected to the needs of 43rd ward residents and has the skills to communicate effectively, lean on the expertise of trusted messengers without ego, and encourage civic engagement. I look forward to working with him as he takes on this new role and thank the 43rd Ward Selection Committee for their hard work."

Lightfoot had appointed Knudsen as chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals in 2020. He's also an attorney with the law firm Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres, but has been on leave from the law firm since July, when he applied as a candidate to replace Smith on the City Council. Knudsen has said he will resign from the Zoning Board of Appeals after taking office as an alderman.

Knudsen has already filed paperwork organizing a campaign committee to run for a full term in 2023, so he will have the advantage of running as an incumbent in the February 2023 election.

Smith was one of 15 alderpersons elected in 2019 who have either already stepped down in the middle of their term, or announced they won't be running for re-election next year, setting up a major makeover for the City Council in 2023.