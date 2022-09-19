Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals chair Timmy Knudsen tapped to replace Michele Smith on City Council in 43rd Ward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has named Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals chairman Timmy Knudsen to become the new 43rd Ward alderman, replacing Ald. Michele Smith, who retired last month.

If his appointment is approved by the City Council, Knudsen will serve out the remainder of Smith's term, which ends next May.

Lightfoot picked Knudsen from among 17 candidates who applied to replace Smith, who stepped down on Aug. 12, after representing parts of the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and Old Town for the past 11 years.

"Timmy Knudsen has singled himself out as an exceptional leader in the 43rd ward community," Lightfoot said in a statement. "His passion for connecting with his neighbors and encouraging hope, energy, and opportunity for Chicago residents makes him uniquely situated to serve as Alderman. Timmy is deeply connected to the needs of 43rd ward residents and has the skills to communicate effectively, lean on the expertise of trusted messengers without ego, and encourage civic engagement. I look forward to working with him as he takes on this new role and thank the 43rd Ward Selection Committee for their hard work."

Lightfoot had appointed Knudsen as chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals in 2020. He's also an attorney with the law firm Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres, but has been on leave from the law firm since July, when he applied as a candidate to replace Smith on the City Council.

"As I have throughout my legal career, my public service chairing the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals and my time as a grassroots organizer, I will be an advocate and consensus builder as alderman. I bring a passion for private sector results to public service and am honored to have a new way to give back to the community I call home," Knudsen said in a statement. "I want to thank Mayor Lightfoot and the 43rd Ward Appointment Committee for their careful consideration, thorough review process and the opportunity to serve as Alderman. I'm excited to get to work for the residents of the 43rd Ward."

The City Council Rules Committee will vote on Knudsen's appointment Tuesday afternoon. His nomination would then go to the full City Council for a final vote on Wednesday.

Knudsen has already filed paperwork organizing a campaign committee to run for a full term in 2023, so he will have the advantage of running as an incumbent in the February 2023 election.

Smith was one of 15 alderpersons elected in 2019 who have either already stepped down in the middle of their term, or announced they won't be running for re-election next year, setting up a major makeover for the City Council in 2023.