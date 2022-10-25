Giant 127-year-old Tiffany glass window back at South Loop's Second Presbyterian Church
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a year long restoration, it's back and it's beautiful.
A 127-year-old Tiffany stained glass window is getting back in place at the Second Presbyterian Church in the South Loop. The mammoth balcony window stands 16 feet high and is comprised of some 22 panels, including thousands of individual pieces of glass.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.