Watch CBS News
Local News

Giant 127-year-old Tiffany glass window back at South Loop's Second Presbyterian Church

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Giant 127-year-old Tiffany glass window back at South Loop's Second Presbyterian Church
Giant 127-year-old Tiffany glass window back at South Loop's Second Presbyterian Church 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a year long restoration, it's back and it's beautiful.

A 127-year-old Tiffany stained glass window is getting back in place at the Second Presbyterian Church in the South Loop. The mammoth balcony window stands 16 feet high and is comprised of some 22 panels, including thousands of individual pieces of glass.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.