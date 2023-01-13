Watch CBS News
Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 for Metallica's concerts next year at Soldier Field

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metallica will be hitting the stage at Soldier Field in the summer of 2024 – but tickets go on sale more than a year ahead of time.

Tickets will be on sale for the concerts beginning Friday, Jan. 20 – not next year, but this year. In other words, eight days from now.

Metallica will be jamming at Soldier Field on Friday, Aug. 9, and Sunday Aug. 11, 2024 as part of their M72 World Tour – which begins this April and runs through next year.

Metallica also appeared at Lollapalooza in Grant Park last year. In September 2021, they performed a surprise show at The Metro in Wrigleyville – in their first visit to that iconic venue since 1983.

But the last time the band toured was in 2019.

January 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

