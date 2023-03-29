Single, 2-day tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale Wednesday

Tickets for Lollapalooza on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Get your wallets ready!

Single-day tickets and two-day ticket bundles go on sale for Lollapalooza Wednesday at noon.

One-day passes start at $125 dollars and two-day passes are $250.

The four-day music festival takes over Grant Park Aug. 3 to 6.

This year's headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.